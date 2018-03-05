Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Phil Steve Webster. Guests include UWCK Exectutive Director Gaila Demel who will be be joined by the Director of the Great Bend Children’s Learning Center Sue Detter and the Executive Director of the Family Crisis Center Joanne Wondra.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”
11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Athletic Director Dave Meter.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Market Rally
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-7P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”
7P-10P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs San Diego Padres
10P–MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”