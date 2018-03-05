Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Phil Steve Webster. Guests include UWCK Exectutive Director Gaila Demel who will be be joined by the Director of the Great Bend Children’s Learning Center Sue Detter and the Executive Director of the Family Crisis Center Joanne Wondra.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Athletic Director Dave Meter.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Market Rally

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

7P-10P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs San Diego Padres

10P–MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”