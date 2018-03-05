Holyrood–Terrolynn E. (Nye) Hurley, 71, passed away March 1, 2018 at Hays Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1946 in Colby, the daughter of Harold and Joyce Nye.

Terri lived in Oakley, Garden City and Topeka where she graduated high school. In the early years she worked as a police and juvenile officer. She was employed later by the Great Bend Public library for thirty-four years before she retired. She was united in marriage to Arthur Hurley July 13, 1996 at the First Baptist Church in Great Bend. Terri and her husband have been resident of Holyrood for many years. Terri is now happy living with the Lord.

Survivors include husband Arthur of the home; brother Ronald Nye of Oklahoma City, OK.

Service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the United Church of Christ in Holyrood with pastor Debra Rains officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday March 5, 2018 1:00- 9:00 P.M,

Memorial has been established with the United Church of Christ, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

