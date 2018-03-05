GREAT BEND — Shirley Mae Luther, 89, passed away March 2, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington, Kan. She was born February 19, 1929, at Tulsa, Okla., to William and Mildred (Graff) Campbell. Shirley married Leland Julius Luther on April 8, 1948, at Great Bend. He died November 2, 2007.

Shirley, a long time Great Bend resident, previously living in Colorado and Wyoming, was a rancher and dedicated owner and operator of an exotic animal farm. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Red Hat Club, Kansas Livestock Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association. Shirley was known for her loyal compassionate heart. She will especially be remembered for the unwavering love and care she provided for her animals and close friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with The Reverend Arlyn Thielenhaus and Troy Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 6, 2018, with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Golden Belt Humane Society or Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

