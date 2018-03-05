Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Ruth Elizabeth Brack, 86, died March 2, 2018, at home, Hoisington.

Born February 9, 1932, in rural Barton County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Karst) Ochs. On September 2, 1951, in Otis, Kansas, she married Ervin Brack. He died February 21, 1973. She was a homemaker, previously having worked as an office clerk primarily in the oil industry.

Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hoisington, she was a former Pink Lady for the Clara Barton Hospital Auxiliary, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include: a son, Dr. Marc Brack and wife Kim of Mesa, Arizona; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Brack of Phoenix, Arizona; and a sister Nadine Abel of Cadiz, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, daughter, Mona Brack, brothers, Lester Ochs and Hubert Ochs, and her companion of 29 years, Gerald Hamilton.

Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 10th, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Reuben Lang ‘at officiating. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday. Inurnment will be in the Hoisington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to United Methodist Youthville or Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home for Children, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.