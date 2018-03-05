Power to the people, Great Bend City employees receive a say in retirement investments

Currently, the City of Great Bend’s 401(a) retirement plan is set up with an investment restriction on all city match funds, specifying that those funds must be placed in a “safe” fund that the City has chosen. The problem is that fund has shown of 10-year average return of only 2.31 percent.

Employees have expressed their feelings to have control of the match dollars and guide their own investments.

Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling says IMCA Retirement is set up to allow the switch and have the employees control their investments.

As far as Keasling could see, the plan has been in place since at least the 1980s. The Great Bend City Council voted 7-1 to offer employees access to invest match dollars as soon as they join the plan and start receiving match dollars.

The policy change will be effective April 1, 2018 for city employees.