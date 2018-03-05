Police: Kan. man entered ex-girlfriend’s home through window

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have a suspect in custody.

Just after midnight Saturday, police were contacted by a 30-year-old woman. She told officers her ex-boyfriend had entered her residence in the 800 Block of North Chautauqua in Wichita without permission through a window, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The woman told police a physical altercation also occurred between the 31-year-old ex-boyfriend and her 39-year-old brother.

During the disturbance, the ex-boyfriend fired one shot from a handgun. Nobody was injured. The woman told police the ex-boyfriend then battered her and she fled from the residence with her 11-year-old son. Officers at the scene worked to get the ex-boyfriend to exit the residence. At 3:30 a.m., the Wichita Police Department SWAT team was utilized to help resolve the situation, according to Davidson. They took the suspect identified as 31-year-old Colby Bowring of Wichita into custody just before 6:30 a.m., according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

He is being held for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, domestic battery and a weapons violation, according to Davidson. Bowring has a previous conviction for criminal threat, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.