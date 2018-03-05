Monday Sports Headlines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Jacob Evans scored 19 points to lead No. 10 Cincinnati to a 62-61 victory over No. 11 Wichita State, giving the Bearcats the American Athletic Conference title. Cincinnati survived a slugfest of a second half as the teams combined for just two baskets in the final five minutes. Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris each scored 16 points for Wichita State.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Bo Jackson is back in a Kansas City Royals uniform for the first time since 1990. He’s in camp as a guest instructor at spring training. Jackson was a star outfielder for the Royals and a top running back in the NFL. Now, 55, Jackson plans to mingle with the minor leaguers. He realizes many of them weren’t born when his Bo Knows ad campaign became popular.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says he isn’t troubled by the inconsistent outings from his starting pitchers this spring. Even though the statistics and results haven’t been great, Matheny says his rotation is working on things.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) – Zavier Simpson, Moe Wagner (VAHG’-nur) and Jon Teske (TEHS’-kee) led 15th-ranked Michigan to a 75-66 win over No. 8 Purdue in the Big Ten title game at Madison Square Garden. Simpson contributed 10 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Wagner had a team-high 17 points in just 17 minutes. With Wagner in foul trouble, Teske delivered 12 of his 14 points in the first half to help Michigan become the first team to win back-to-back Big Ten tournaments since Ohio State in 2011.

TORONTO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points and the Toronto Raptors improved their home record to 26-5 by fending off the Hornets, 103-98. Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-ehn-CHOO’-nuhs) had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto, which has won four straight since a Feb. 23 loss to the Bucks. The Raptors’ 11th victory in 12 games puts them two games ahead of Boston for the NBA’s Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division leads.

UNDATED (AP) – The Pacers are just a half-game off the NBA’s Central Division lead after Victor Oladipo (oh-lah-DEE’-poh) contributed 33 points to push Indiana past the Wizards, 98-95. Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic had 20 points for the Pacers, who blew most of a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead before moving a half-game ahead of Washington for fourth place in the East. The New Orleans Pelicans ran their winning streak to eight games by getting 30 points from Jrue (juh-ROO’) Holiday and another 24 from Nikola Mirotic (MEER’-oh-tihch) in a 126-109 rout of the Mavericks.

DENVER (AP) – The Nashville Predators remain six points ahead of Winnipeg in the NHL’s Central Division race, and four points in front of Vegas for the best record in the Western Conference. The Predators tallied very late in the third period before Filip Forsberg’s goal at 1:07 of overtime completed a 4-3 victory at Colorado. The Avalanche were in line for a 3-2 win until Ryan Ellis tied it with 66 seconds remaining in regulation.

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Phil Mickelson has ended the longest victory drought of his professional golf career by outlasting Justin Thomas in a one-hole playoff at the Mexico Championship. Mickelson fired a 5-under 66 for a 16-under total, one ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello and Tyrrell Hatton. Mickelson’s previous win was the 2013 British Open, a stretch of 101 starts worldwide.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Kevin Harvick followed up his stellar performance last weekend in Atlanta with another lopsided victory in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He led 209 of the 267 laps, won all three stages and even held off a late charge from local product Kyle Busch to win in Vegas for the second time in four years. It was his 100th career victory spanning NASCAR’s three national series, joining Richard Petty, Kyle Busch and David Pearson as the only drivers to reach the milestone.

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) – The world of athletics is paying tribute to British sports icon Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile. Bannister died Saturday in Oxford, England, at the age of 88. On May 6, 1954, Bannister ran four laps on a cinder track in 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds to crack the mythical 4-minute mile – a feat many had thought humanly impossible.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without starting center Tristan Thompson for several games because of a sprained right ankle suffered during Saturday’s loss to the Nuggets. Thompson injured his heel when he was stepped on by one of Denver’s players during the first half. He stayed in the game and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, but the team said he experienced “significant swelling” overnight and tests revealed the sprain.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) – The Oakland Athletics have designated Brandon Moss for assignment and claimed left-hander Jairo Labourt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Oakland had acquired Moss from Kansas City in January for a second stint with the club after playing for the A’s from 2012-14. He belted 22 home runs in 118 games for the Royals last year, but batted just .207 with a .279 on-base percentage.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (15) Michigan 75 (8) Purdue 66

Final (10) Cincinnati 62 (11) Wichita St. 61

Final (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69 Pepperdine 66

Final (25) Houston 81 UConn 71

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Detroit 2

Final Pittsburgh 9 Minnesota 3

Final Philadelphia 4 Toronto 2

Final Houston 4 St. Louis 1

Final San Diego 7 Chi White Sox 6

Final Kansas City 10 Cincinnati 3

Final Cleveland 6 Milwaukee 2

Final L-A Angels 7 Colorado 6

Final Oakland 12 San Diego 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Baltimore 10 Boston 8

Final Seattle 10 Texas 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Miami 2

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 3

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 3

Final Arizona 2 Chi Cubs 0