Governor issues disaster declaration because of SW Kan. wildfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed an emergency disaster declaration in response to a fire in the southwest part of the state.

The declaration issued Sunday stems from a fire in Stevens County. The Kansas Department of Emergency Management said in a news release that additional counties may be added to the declaration as the response operations continue.

The size of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Officials with the county and state didn’t immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires across much of the state because of strong winds and dry conditions.

Share this: Google

Twitter

Email

Facebook

