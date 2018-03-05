GREAT BEND — Flossie Dewey, 92, passed away March 2, 2018, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. She was born August 23, 1925, at Ellinwood, Kan., to Paul and Bertha (Langreher) Burhenn. Flossie married Harold E. Dewey May 18, 1947, in Stafford County, Kan. Harold died August 18, 2002.

A long-time resident of Great Bend, Flossie worked for Dillon’s as a deli clerk. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, and had a deep love and compassion for her dogs.

Survivors include one son, Jeff Dewey of Great Bend; five daughters, Carolyn Dewey of Larned, Kan., Vivian Dewey and life partner Gail Dumler of Palmview, TX, Marlene Dewey and life partner Ron Jasper of Great Bend, Janis Chase and husband Frank of Wichita, Kan., and Catherine Horner and husband Allen of McPherson, Kan.; one brother, Virgil Burhenn and wife Beverly of Great Bend; and three grandsons, Josh, Jeremy, and Tyler.She was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin Burhenn and Vernon Burhenn; and two sisters, Evelyn Schartz and Luella Schwager.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Interment to follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 6, 2018, with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

