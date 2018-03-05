Extension Offers Chinese Culinary Workshop

New food experiences can open us to new cultures and new communities. The Hays office of the Cottonwood Extension District will host a Chinese Culinary Workshop on Wednesday, March14 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Hays First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall Street in Hays. The cost is only $5 per person.

This hands-on Chinese cooking class will serve as an occasion for restaurant professionals, food inspectors, and the community to interact with each other. The workshop is co-sponsored by the K-State Confucius Institute, inspectors of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, and K-State Research and Extension specialists. Chinese chefs will demonstrate cooking techniques and KDA inspectors will share proper food safety and food handling practices.

This class is designed for local restaurant staff, culinary students and the public. The registration fee includes class instruction and tasting. Class size is limited to 20 people. For questions or to register, contact the Hays office at 785-628-9430.