2 hospitalized, 1 critical after Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY. –Two people were injured in a fire Sunday in Shawnee County. Just before 8a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 1021 NE Jefferson Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire coming the first floor of the dwelling. One occupant of the structure was able to be rescued from the interior by a roommate, prior to Fire Department arrival.

This occupant sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other occupant was also transported for evaluation of smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire was extinguished keeping it contained to the structure of fire origin, but not before the dwelling sustained substantial damage. Cause of the fire remains under investigation but more likely than not accidental associated with a failure/malfunction of a wood burning stove, according to investigators.

The Estimated dollar loss – $5,600 to the structure and $1,000 to contents.The did have working smoke alarms.

Authorities did not release names of the victims.