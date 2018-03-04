Sheriff: Suspect in series of Kan. trailer thefts in custody

MONTGOMERY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating multiple reports of stolen trailers and equipment in southeast Kansas and have a suspect in custody.

After an investigation, authorities have recovered multiple trailers, hay trailers and heavy equipment reported stolen in Montgomery and Labette Counties in Kansas and in Kay and Washington Counties in Oklahoma, according to Sheriff Robert Dierks.

Deputies arrested Richard “Rick” Fontes of Caney, Kansas for possession of stolen property and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail. An additional trailer believed to be stolen was seized from vehicle repair shop operated by Fontes.

Sheriff Dierks stated his Deputies have been working hard trying to solve these thefts. He also reminded the public to write down VIN numbers and serial numbers to property. When possible take photos of your property and keep a detailed description. These small details can make identification of stolen property much easier.