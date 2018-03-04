Search continues for suspect who dragged Kan. officer with car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on a law enforcement officer.

Just after 9p.m. Saturday, two police officers stopped a 1996 Acura Integra in the 1400 Block of South Wichita Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The car was occupied a male driver and 24-year-old female passenger. During the stop a struggle ensued with the driver when officers attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect was able to get the car in gear and accelerate southbound with one of the officers clinging to the vehicle with the door open.

The vehicle then struck two parked cars in a driveway, according to Davidson.

The officer was able to pull himself all the way into the car before the collision avoiding serious injury.

The male suspect fled through the sunroof of the vehicle. The female was arrested and booked into jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction. The Officer sustained only minor injuries.

Police continue to search for the male suspect. Any with information regarding this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.