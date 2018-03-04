Police identify Kansas man who drowned

MANHATTAN– First responders were on the scene of a drowning again Sunday.

Just after 3p.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department was called to Tuttle Creek Lake for the report of an apparent drowning, according to a media release.

Officers with RCPD responded to the scene along with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The subject, identified as Anthony Berg, 21, of Stillwell, Kansas, has not yet been recovered. Recovery efforts were to continue Sunday.