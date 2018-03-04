Monday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 26 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Windy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.