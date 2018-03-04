Barton Performing Arts presents the musical comedy whodunnit ‘Curtains’ opening Friday, March 9

Story and photos by Brandon Steinert-gobarton.com

The musical comedy ‘whodunnit’ parody “Curtains” is set to premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 9 at the Barton Community College Fine Arts Auditorium. The community will have two more chances to catch the show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 11.

The show boasts music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, who wrote music for the highly acclaimed shows “Cabaret” and “Chicago”. The musical is set during 1959 in Boston, Mass. at a theatre where police detective Frank Cioffi attends the opening night of a musical. During the curtain call, the star of the show, Jessica Cranshaw, is murdered. It is up to Cioffi to solve the case and save the show.

The cast has been hard at work rehearsing, singing and dancing and are ready to show off their mastery of the complex and fast paced performance.

“We have 120 costumes and 30 people,” Theatre Director Rick Abel said. “This is the type of show people will go to the theatre to see. We have fantastic dancing, singing, costumes and scenery.”

The cast members come from all walks of life and from three disciplines at the college, as the performance is a collaboration between the Music, Theatre and Dance departments.

Comments from cast members reveal the secret behind their ability to orchestrate so many moving parts.

“My favorite part about the show is the cast,” said Barton Theatre alumnus David Burdett, who plays the lead role of Detective Cioffi. “You just have this wide group of people with this wide range of personalities, yet we all get along with each other. That’s something special you see in theatre. You don’t have these divas, well maybe I’m the diva, and you can just talk with everybody without feeling superior or inferior to anybody.”

Madison Jones, a senior at Great Bend High School who has already committed to study theatre at Barton in the fall, will portray Bambi Bernet. She echoed Burdett’s sentiment toward their castmates.

“I love how we all get along,” she said. “I also love all the dancing and singing and action.”

Abel said he is glad to see his students and community members working together so well toward the common goal of putting on a stellar show.

“You don’t stay new too long,” he said. “We’ve got community members and graduates, people new to the college, high school students and people who have never been on the stage before. It’s wonderful. And there’s no drama going on… other than on the stage.”

Alternate Listening Devices Available

To ensure guests with hearing impairments can fully enjoy “Curtains” and future shows, Barton Theatre is proud to announce the availability of 10 Alternate Listening Devices.

Tickets

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com for $12 or in the Fine Arts Office or by calling (620) 786-1150. Students are admitted free.