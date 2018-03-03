Vopats support Barton Foundation Academic Enrichment Fund campaign through March

Story and photo by Brandon Steinert-gobarton.com

Every gift matters; that’s the message Jim and Kathy Vopat hope to share on behalf of the Barton Community College Foundation as the 2018 Academic Enrichment Fund (AEF) Campaign co-chairs.

“You can’t have a better return [on investment] than knowing you are responsible for giving our future generation the tools they need to succeed and receive the education they require for their success,” Jim said.

All the funds raised are used toward academic scholarships and program enhancements. The campaign, which is the Foundation’s second-largest fundraiser, also allows donors to choose which department or program their contribution will benefit.

The AEF Campaign launches on March 1 each year, and the awareness efforts continue throughout the month. The mechanism for donation is also designed to be simple and easy, with potential donors receiving a mailing with a return envelope and a simple form to donate. Contributions are also accepted online at BartonCCFoundation.org.

Jim and Kathy know first-hand the benefit the college brings to central Kansas. Both of their daughters started their educations at Barton: Lindsey is now a pediatric ICU nurse at Wesley Medical Center and an elementary school nurse in Wichita. Jennifer is a history teacher and volleyball and track coach at Yates Center High School.

“It really reduced their cost of college to start with Barton,” Jim said. “We also understand the value that Barton brings to our town and community through both the employees and the residents the college educates. It’s a double bonus for our area.”

They said the many offerings of the college keep them entertained as well, from sporting events to theater productions and art gallery shows and receptions.

“The co-chairs for this campaign are crucial to its success,” Foundation Director Coleen Cape said. “Jim and Kathy are both long-time supporters of the Foundation and have served Great Bend and Barton County through their business and community involvement, so they know first-hand the economic and cultural impact of Barton Community College on all the communities it serves.”

She said everyone can have an impact with this campaign, regardless of the amount donors can afford to contribute.

“From gifts of $10 to those of thousands, each is important and makes a difference,” she said. “It is the power of the sum of those gifts which makes an impact on the lives of our students that we cannot begin to fathom.”

For more information or to donate visit BartonCCFoundation.org, call Cape at (620) 786-1136 or email her at capec@bartonccc.edu.