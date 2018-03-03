Texas horse-mounted volunteers will search for missing Kan. boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The search for a missing Kansas boy is moving into a third week. On Saturday, members of a volunteer horse mounted search and recovery team from Texas will join the search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

Texas EquuSearch reported on their web site that members left Friday to help with the search for the boy.

He was last seen in Wichita, on February 17th 2018. Lucas was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on it, black sweat pants and socks. Lucas is missing his top / front teeth, and he has silver caps on his remaining teeth. He also has a small scar on his upper / left abdomen from a prior medical procedure. If you have seen Lucas Hernandez since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning his disappearance; please call the Wichita, Kansas Police Department at (316) 268-4111

According to their web site, Texas EquuSearch started in August 2000 with the purpose to provide Volunteer Horse Mounted Search and Recovery for Lost and Missing persons. The Team was started in the North Galveston County area because of the high incidence of missing persons in the largely undeveloped area of South Harris and North Galveston Counties. With this in mind, the team’s existence and purpose is dedicated to the memory of Laura Miller, the daughter of our founding director, Tim Miller. Laura was abducted and murdered in north Galveston County in 1984. Our team is composed of volunteers of various experiences, with many being experienced horse owners.