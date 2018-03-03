Sunday Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.