Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.