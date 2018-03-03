Saturday Statewide Sub-State Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sub-State Championship Games
Class 6A
Wichita South 54, Wichita Southeast 45, OT
Lawrence Free State 54, Wichita North 40
Topeka 56, Topeka Washburn Rural 50
Derby 63, Garden City 38
Blue Valley Northwest 67, SM West 36
Olathe East 60, Olathe Northwest 42
Lawrence 71, Blue Valley North 52
Olathe North 46, SM East 39
CLASS 4A-I BOYS
Arkansas City 61, Coffeyville 50
Andover Central 57, Augusta 43
KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 61
Wamego 52, Circle 40
Labette County 63, Independence 57
McPherson 58, Buhler 33
Spring Hill 45, Paola 33
Bishop Miege 78, Bonner Springs 48
CLASS 4A-II BOYS
Andale 40, Trinity Academy 39, OT
Parsons 74, Baxter Springs 67
Frontenac 46, Girard 44
Anderson County 95, Burlington 84
Holcomb 64, Larned 36
Marysville 59, Rock Creek 53
Smoky Valley 66, Chapman 53
Topeka Hayden 92, Santa Fe Trail 59
CLASS 3A BOYS
Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 44
Phillipsburg 48, Goodland 39
Maur Hill 44, vs. Nemaha Central 42
Thomas More Prep 58, Ellsworth 55
Caney Valley 71, Cherryvale 39
Halstead 42, Sedgwick 33
Perry-Lecompton 55, St. Marys 44
Council Grove 54, Osage City 53
CLASS 2A BOYS
Burlingame 52, Lyndon 41
Sacred Heart 54, Bennington 37
Central Plains 56, Macksville 41
Inman 53, Hillsboro 49
Pittsburg Colgan 57, Maranatha 53
Spearville vs. Stanton County
West Elk 46, Sedan 43
Plainville 65, Hoxie 62
CLASS 1A-I BOYS
Centralia 56, Doniphan West 49
St. John 58, Caldwell 29
Rural Vista 56, Centre 49
Southern Coffey 56, St. Paul 49
South Gray 86, Greeley County 37
Hanover 65, Clifton-Clyde 60
CLASS 1A-II BOYS
Moscow 52, Ashland 35
Waverly 53, Hartford 40
Northern Valley 66, St. John’s-Tipton 48
Axtell 67, Blue Valley Randolph 55
Otis-Bison 49, Quinter 47
South Barber 60, Attica 54
Elyria Christian 62, Central Christian 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sub-State Championship Games
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Liberal 34, Goddard 32
Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita Heights 56
Maize 59, Andover 47
Salina Central 54, Newton 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Leavenworth 26
Mill Valley 51, BV Southwest 38
St. James Academy 55, Lansing 51
KC Schlagle 77, Highland Park 70
CLASS 4A-I GIRLS
Wellington 46, Arkansas City 33
Augusta 63, Andover Central 46
KC Piper 62, Basehor-Linwood 45
Circle 46, Abilene 31
Labette County 68, Independence 50
McPherson 59, Ulysses 22
Paola 38, Spring Hill 29
Bishop Miege 57, Eudora 22
CLASS 4A-II GIRLS
Andale 55, Trinity Academy 50, OT
Baxter Springs 41, Parsons 32
Frontenac 73, Girard 59
Baldwin 55, Burlington 35
Hugoton 42, Pratt 29
Marysville 44, Clay Center 41
Nickerson 50, Concordia 47
Topeka Hayden 57, Jefferson West 51, OT
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Garden Plain 48, Kingman 35
Scott City 41, Norton 34
Nemaha Central 56, Pleasant Ridge 44
Thomas More Prep 38, Russell 36
Caney Valley 48, Erie 45
Haven 56, Hesston 51
Royal Valley 53, Mission Valley 49, 2OT
Wellsville 67, Eureka 31
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Olpe 53, Jefferson North 45
Valley Heights 46, Smith Center 42
Central Plains 53, Kiowa County 44
Inman 43, Berean Academy 40
Pittsburg Colgan 41, Pleasanton 28
Spearville 59, Syracuse 49
West Elk 57, Bluestem 46
Hill City 57, Hoxie 37
CLASS 1A-I GIRLS
Stockton 73, Atwood 65
Frankfort 31, Valley Falls 29
St. John 45, Caldwell 35
Chase County 41, Rural Vista 36
St. Paul 57, Southern Coffey 20
South Central 60, South Gray 34
Thunder Ridge 55, Little River 38
Hanover 48, Clifton-Clyde 40
CLASS 1A-II GIRLS
Bucklin 48, Moscow 22
Hartford 65, Waverly 61
St. John’s-Tipton 51, Northern Valley 35
Axtell 55, Blue Valley Randolph 44
Quinter 35, Otis-Bison 29
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Sharon Springs
Cunningham 40, South Barber 35
Central Christian 39, Wilson 35