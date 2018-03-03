Police: Kansas teens robbed at gunpoint

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 6p.m. Friday, police responded to a highway robbery call in the 2600 block of south Dalton in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female at the scene reported being in the parking lot of Po’Boy Pizza in the 5900 block of east Lincoln in the man’s 2000 gold Buick Century.

An unknown suspect entered the rear seat of the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and demanded property.

The suspect took money, property and medications and fled on foot. The suspect is described as an unknown black, male, 5-foot-9, and a heavy build.

There were no injuries. If anyone has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.