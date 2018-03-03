Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, March 5, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the February 26, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of February 20, 2018, and ending March 5, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. PROCLAMATION 2018-02: Colon Cancer Awareness Month, March, 2018:

-Every year, more than 140,000 Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. It is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. This month, remembering the loved ones lost and encouraging those who continue to fight, Americans are urged to come together to save lives by raising awareness and taking measures to prevent colon cancer. Under the proposed Proclamation, which recognizes March, 2018, as Colon Cancer Awareness Month, citizens are encouraged to get age-appropriate screenings for colon cancer regularly, be physically active, maintain a healthy weight, limit alcohol consumption and refrain from smoking. Sheriff Brian Bellendir will provide details.

B. PROCLAMATION 2018-03: Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 5 – 9, 2018:

-Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 5-9, 2018, is a cooperative effort of

the National Weather Services and the Kansas Emergency Management

Association. Barton County Emergency Management would like to remind

everyone to be prepared for the spring severe weather season. The proposed

Proclamation encourages individuals, businesses and communities to plan and

prepare for an emergency. Amy Miller, Emergency Manager, will present

details.

C. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Valuation Update:

-By March 1 of each year, the Appraiser’s Office is to have completed valuation

of property and mailed notices to the public. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, has

successfully met that obligation. At this time, Ms. Esfeld will review valuation

trends with the Commission.

D. COUNTY ENGINEER: KDOT – Request to Exchange Federal Funds:

-On February 12, 2018, the Commission approved a supplemental agreement to

the 2016 Federal-Aid Exchange Master Agreement with the Kansas Department

of Transportation (KDOT). Under the supplemental agreement, KDOT will no

longer bank funds and the exchange rate is established annually. KDOT has

since notified the County that exchange rate for 2018 is 75%. The County has

the option of using the full $263,288.56 in Federal funds on projects that would

be designed using all federal requirements and restrictions or accepting 75% of

that amount, $197,466.42, and having the freedom to use the money on Road

and Bridge work at the County’s discretion without following Federal

requirements. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide the informational report of work

completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to

the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the

County on a regular basis.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

MARCH 5, 2018

9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Program Update – Employee Relations Committee

10:15 a.m. – Training Opportunity – Bj Wooding, Cartographer

10:30 a.m. – Passport Costs and Mapping Needs – Pam Wornkey, Register of

Deeds

10:45 a.m. – Employee Benefits – Amy Mellor, County Attorney

11:00 a.m. – Rabies, Health Grants and Equipment Purchasing – Shelly Schneider,

Health Director

Noon – The Commission will have a working lunch with Mr. Hathcock and Ms.

Zimmerman

1:00 p.m. – Discussion of Rabies Vaccinations, Resolution 2013-26, Resolution

Regarding Vaccination of Certain Domestic Animals and Rescinding Resolution

2010-06, Same, Adopted February 22, 2010

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Miller,

Emergency Risk Manager, is scheduled for March 8, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, March 12, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.