Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting
Monday, March 5, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the February 26, 2018, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.
II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:
-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of February 20, 2018, and ending March 5, 2018.
III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.
A. PROCLAMATION 2018-02: Colon Cancer Awareness Month, March, 2018:
-Every year, more than 140,000 Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer. It is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. This month, remembering the loved ones lost and encouraging those who continue to fight, Americans are urged to come together to save lives by raising awareness and taking measures to prevent colon cancer. Under the proposed Proclamation, which recognizes March, 2018, as Colon Cancer Awareness Month, citizens are encouraged to get age-appropriate screenings for colon cancer regularly, be physically active, maintain a healthy weight, limit alcohol consumption and refrain from smoking. Sheriff Brian Bellendir will provide details.
B. PROCLAMATION 2018-03: Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 5 – 9, 2018:
-Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 5-9, 2018, is a cooperative effort of
the National Weather Services and the Kansas Emergency Management
Association. Barton County Emergency Management would like to remind
everyone to be prepared for the spring severe weather season. The proposed
Proclamation encourages individuals, businesses and communities to plan and
prepare for an emergency. Amy Miller, Emergency Manager, will present
details.
C. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Valuation Update:
-By March 1 of each year, the Appraiser’s Office is to have completed valuation
of property and mailed notices to the public. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, has
successfully met that obligation. At this time, Ms. Esfeld will review valuation
trends with the Commission.
D. COUNTY ENGINEER: KDOT – Request to Exchange Federal Funds:
-On February 12, 2018, the Commission approved a supplemental agreement to
the 2016 Federal-Aid Exchange Master Agreement with the Kansas Department
of Transportation (KDOT). Under the supplemental agreement, KDOT will no
longer bank funds and the exchange rate is established annually. KDOT has
since notified the County that exchange rate for 2018 is 75%. The County has
the option of using the full $263,288.56 in Federal funds on projects that would
be designed using all federal requirements and restrictions or accepting 75% of
that amount, $197,466.42, and having the freedom to use the money on Road
and Bridge work at the County’s discretion without following Federal
requirements. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.
E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:
-Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide the informational report of work
completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to
the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the
County on a regular basis.
V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during
the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular
County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:
MARCH 5, 2018
9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and
Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk
10:00 a.m. – Program Update – Employee Relations Committee
10:15 a.m. – Training Opportunity – Bj Wooding, Cartographer
10:30 a.m. – Passport Costs and Mapping Needs – Pam Wornkey, Register of
Deeds
10:45 a.m. – Employee Benefits – Amy Mellor, County Attorney
11:00 a.m. – Rabies, Health Grants and Equipment Purchasing – Shelly Schneider,
Health Director
Noon – The Commission will have a working lunch with Mr. Hathcock and Ms.
Zimmerman
1:00 p.m. – Discussion of Rabies Vaccinations, Resolution 2013-26, Resolution
Regarding Vaccination of Certain Domestic Animals and Rescinding Resolution
2010-06, Same, Adopted February 22, 2010
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Miller,
Emergency Risk Manager, is scheduled for March 8, 2018.
VI. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, March 12, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.
VII. ADJOURN.