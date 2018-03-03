Land of Kansas Program Offers New Membership Opportunities

MANHATTAN, Kan. — From the Land of Kansas, the state’s agriculture trademark program within the Kansas Department of Agriculture, celebrated its 40th anniversary in January, and rolled out a new membership structure to make more benefits available to members. The trademark program works to promote and support the farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses that grow, raise, process or manufacture products in Kansas.

The new membership structure offers a la carte options for members to choose from, in place of investing in a membership level with prescribed benefits. This allows members to invest in the benefit options that will most help them succeed. Highlights of the new a la carte options include the following:

Opportunities with Chef Alli, From the Land of Kansas brand ambassador, including Facebook Live events and TV segments

Online marketing options such as special event e-blasts, and social media promotions and strategy development

Assistance with design of logos, invoices, etc.

Opportunities to sell and sample product in pop-up stores at events

Benefits offered through partnerships with Kansas Value Added Food Lab and Meats Program and with the Center for Rural Enterprise Engagement

Tradeshow Assistance Program

Details on each of these benefits, as well as a complete list of the membership benefit options, can be found at FromtheLandofKansas.com/benefits. The changes to the trademark program help KDA work toward its mission to help make Kansas businesses more successful, grow rural communities and expand markets for Kansas agricultural products. For more information about the new structure, contact Janelle Dobbins, From the Land of Kansas marketing manager, at 785-564-6759 or Janelle.Dobbins@ks.gov.