Men’s Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Big 12 Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (ESPNU) 6 p.m.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 6 p.m.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 8 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 6 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 5 p.m.