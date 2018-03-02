Thursday Statewide Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division I
Semifinal
Caldwell 36, Pretty Prairie 29
Centralia 60, Frankfort 49
Centre 64, Chase County 31
Clifton-Clyde 66, Pike Valley 40
Dighton 55, Triplains-Brewster 48
Doniphan West 72, Valley Falls 56
Greeley County 44, South Central 41
Hanover 58, Washington County 32
Little River 66, Rock Hills 50
Osborne 60, Lakeside 47
Rural Vista 56, Flinthills 22
South Gray 67, Satanta 29
Southern Coffey 58, Marmaton Valley 29
St. John 68, Burrton 51
St. Paul 57, Lebo 39
Stockton 83, Rawlins County 56
Class 1A Division II Sub-State
Semifinals
Ashland 63, Fowler 49
Attica 55, Argonia 37
Axtell 56, Southern Cloud 43
BV Randolph 61, St. Xavier 59
Elyria Christian 62, Stafford 51
Hartford 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 47
Hutchinson Central Christian 73, Wilson 53
Moscow 69, Bucklin 49
Northern Valley 76, Palco 38
Otis-Bison 61, Ingalls 37
Quinter 63, Pawnee Heights 59
South Haven 62, South Barber 28
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Logan 43
Wallace County 70, Weskan 62
Waverly 52, Crest 30
Wheatland-Grinnell 46, Golden Plains 35
Class 3A Sub-State
Semifinals
Belle Plaine 62, Kingman 57, OT
St. Mary’s 58, Silver Lake 57, 4OT
Caney Valley 68, Riverton 35
Cheney 67, Garden Plain 31
Cherryvale 48, Neodesha 38
Council Grove 71, Humboldt 57
Ellsworth 37, Beloit 35
Goodland 63, Lakin 61
Halstead 54, Haven 45
Hays-TMP-Marian 58, Southeast Saline 52
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Riverside 23
Nemaha Central 47, Sabetha 44
Osage City 53, Jayhawk Linn 34
Perry-Lecompton 57, McLouth 43
Phillipsburg 60, Scott City 44
Sedgwick 59, Sterling 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-state
Semifinals
Berean Academy 32, Goessel 29
Bluestem 65, Sedan 41
Central Plains 87, Kinsley 35
Hill City 61, Trego 57
Hoxie 54, Plainville 38
Inman 47, Marion 41
Jefferson North 57, Wabaunsee 56
Kiowa County 54, La Crosse 24
Olpe 57, Jackson Heights 36
Pleasanton 41, Yates Center 39
Smith Center 52, Bennington 35
Spearville 57, Sublette 48
St. Mary’s Academy 52, Heritage Christian 14
Syracuse 54, Meade 52
Valley Heights 64, Solomon 20
West Elk 70, Udall 52
Class 4A Division I Sub-State
Semifinals
Abilene 49, Wamego 37
Andover Central 55, Rose Hill 48
Arkansas City 39, Winfield 36
Augusta 50, Mulvane 22
Basehor-Linwood 65, Atchison 27
Bishop Miege 68, Bonner Springs 20
Circle 56, El Dorado 10
Eudora 61, KC Sumner 55
KC Piper 58, Tonganoxie 11
Labette County 65, Chanute 41
McPherson 80, Buhler 36
Paola 51, Louisburg 35
Spring Hill 61, Ottawa 41
Ulysses 58, Hays 45
Wellington 50, Coffeyville 41
Class 4A Division II Sub-State
Semifinals
Andale 56, Clearwater 16
Baldwin 84, Osawatomie 17
Baxter Springs 50, Galena 48
Burlington 62, Anderson County 42
Clay Center 50, Rock Creek 21
Concordia 46, Chapman 38
Frontenac 67, Iola 63
Girard 64, Prairie View 19
Hugoton 47, Larned 36
Jefferson West 65, KC Bishop Ward 23
Marysville 56, Holton 45
Nickerson 52, Smoky Valley 41
Parsons 62, Columbus 50
Pratt 44, Holcomb 42
Topeka Hayden 59, Santa Fe Trail 52
Wichita Trinity 59, Wichita Collegiate 48