Sunflower Diversified adds an art studio for clients

One of Sunflower’s supportive donors wanted to be part of the developmental impact and growth of our adult clients. Giving our clients the ability to express their Artistic vision is a great way to help them grow, therefore, this family has provided the seed money for this project as well as all the equipment for one Artist station.

Stephen Wiltshire (Autism) and Judith Scott (Downs Syndrome) are great examples of two different artists who have achieved stardom with their artistic abilities and both were faced with Intellectual disabilities.

With this vision in mind, Sunflower Diversified is looking for additional Donors to help construct our “Beautiful Minds Art Studio” in the West activities room of the Plant which is West of town and encompasses our day activities and manufacturing services.

The Easel, paint pallet, brushes, acrylic paint set and 6 Stretched Canvasses which are only the start of equipping that studio. The bidding the process of this studio is starting with $1,000 and anyone can match this opening bid or bid any amount they feel they wish to contribute.

Our vision is to set up a studio that allows for painting as well as pottery creations and the additional equipment will include:

– Clean up sinks

– 4 more easels and painting stations aligning with the items already donated

– 3 Pottery stations which will include curved work stations, foot controlled pottery wheels and shaping tools

– 1 Pottery Kiln