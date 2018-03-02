Police ask for help to identify Kan. bank robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and asking for help to identify the suspect.

Just before 3p.m. Friday, police responded to a bank robbery call at Intrust bank in the 3800 block of North Rock Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A bank employee told an unknown suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money and indicating a weapon. Money was given to the suspect who then fled the bank on foot. There were no injuries.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Wichita Police.