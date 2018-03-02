Panther Boys finish 2nd in Class 5-1A State Bowling by 12 pins

5-1A State Bowling Tournament @ Northrock Lanes, Wichita
Team Scores
1 Topeka West 3217
2 Great Bend 3205
3 Wichita-Bishop Carroll 3132
4 Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 3005
5 Salina-South 2899
6 McPherson 2866
7 Wichita-Heights 2834
8 Mulvane 2824
9 Kansas City-Turner 2668
10 Topeka-Seaman 2657
11 Lansing 2533
12 Shawnee-Mill Valley 2342
Individual Top 20 and Great Bend Results
1 Dillon Malone Wichita-Bishop Carroll 672
2 Bryce Moore Great Bend 643
3 Parker Tippin Wichita-Bishop Carroll 642
4 Jordan Freed Topeka West 640
5 Jordan Black Great Bend 640
6 Kyle Miller Salina-South 632
7 Dylan Tidwell Topeka West 621
8 Alec Roberts Great Bend 620
9 Tyler Lovegren De Soto 620
10 Peyton Montgomery Goddard-Eisenhower 607
11 Cody VanderStaay Lansing 607
12 Keiton Kirkegard Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 606
13 Mackenzie Proteroe Tarrant Wichita-Heights 603
13 Nathan Mercer Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 603
15 Grant Stoerman Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 596
16 Tracey Hill Liberal 588
17 Taylor Miller McPherson 587
18 Adam Wood Topeka West 585
18 Clayton Ouellette McPherson 585
20 Dane Van Atta Salina-South 563
30. Corbin Stanley Great Bend 534
51. Kameron Keener Great Bend 485
74. Dalton Dicks Great Bend 431
Great Bend Lady Panther Results
15 Jordan Vsetecka Great Bend 516
20 Alexis Fox Great Bend 490