Kan. man will stand trial for fatal shooting of sleeping victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder for a Sept. 22, fatal shooting was bound over for trial Thursday by District Judge Joe McCarville.

Quinton Moore is accused of shooting 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen multiple times in his head and neck while he slept in his bed at a residence at 1701 E. 30th in Hutchinson.

Thursday’s testimony began with Steven Griffith Jr. who told the court that his sister Jessica Crow called him late the night of the crime and wanted him to come help her because she was scared of Allen and was worried he would wake up and batter her.

Crowe, Moore and Allen were all staying in the same home.

Griffith arrived at a neighbor’s home to get his sister. Moore was there and stated that he was going back to the house to get his shoes. It was while Moore was back at the house that they heard multiple gunshots. Shortly after, they saw Moore coming back across the street, Griffith saying he was walking but Crowe stating that Moore was running.

Later that night, all three went to a home on East 6th. Crowe and her mother eventually went back to the home where they found Allen’s body.

In court Thursday, Crowe testified of alleged abuse of her and her children by Allen.

In 2016 there were allegations of possible abuse by Allen of the children, but an investigation by Hutchinson police found insufficient evidence that the abuse had occurred. Allen apparently at that time took a polygraph test and passed.

During an interview with Hutchinson Police Detective Curtis Black, Moore at first denied shooting Allen, but later said he did but blacked out during the shooting.

The gun used in the shooting was found in a poly-cart at the home on East 6th. It was a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun which police believe was the murder weapon.

At the scene, they found six .40 caliber shell casings and 3 bullets.

The victim had been shot five times in his head and face and one entering his neck and exiting out his back. All of the wounds were on his right side with him sleeping on his left side. In fact, those at the scene thought it looked like he was sleeping and that there was no indication of any struggle.

With him bound over for trial, Moore will be arraigned on the charges Monday. He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.