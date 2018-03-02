Friday Sports Headlines

DALLAS (AP) – Devonte Graham wanted a Kansas team to call his own. The senior guard also didn’t want to be responsible for ending an NCAA-record streak of conference championships. Both things happened for Graham as the sixth-ranked Jayhawks got hot and surged to a 14th straight Big 12 regular-season title. Now Graham will try to get Kansas back to the Final Four after predecessor Frank Mason III fell a game short the past two years.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Shaquille Morris scored 19 points and Conner Frankamp added 16 as No. 11 Wichita State survived against a determined University of Central Florida, beating the Knights 75-71 in overtime.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Creighton coach Greg McDermott took a risk three years ago when he brought in Marcus Foster as a transfer from Kansas State. Foster was known alternately as a prolific scorer and mercurial bad boy in his two seasons with the Wildcats. Foster left trouble behind when he arrived at Creighton. He is averaging 20 points per game this season and on track to be an All-Big East selection for the second year in a row.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright had trouble with his control in his Grapefruit League debut, walking three in two innings against Minnesota. His velocity dipped last season, and he rarely broke 90 miles per hour with his fastball in his first spring game.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Lucas Duda and the Royals have agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract, giving Kansas City a replacement for Eric Hosmer at first base. The 32-year-old hit .217 with 30 homers and 64 RBIs last year for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 27. Drafted by the Mets in 2007, he has a .242 with 138 homers and 405 RBIs in eight major league seasons. To clear a roster spot, the Royals designated outfielder Billy Burns for assignment.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins says Sean Miller will remain the Wildcats’ basketball coach. Robbins made the statement following an Arizona Board of Regents meeting today, less than three hours after Miller vehemently denied a report that he discussed a six-figure payment to a top recruit to attend the school. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting last Friday that the FBI had Miller on a wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to Wildcats freshman Deandre Ayton to attend the school.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith received a one-game suspension from the team for detrimental conduct. Smith sat out last night’s 108-97 loss to Philadelphia. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Smith was fine during the morning shootaround, but something happened afterward. Rodney Hood started in place of Smith and scored 11 points on 5 of 14 shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has been diagnosed with oral cancer again, saying through his publicist that he vows to fight to overcome the disease. Kelly had been cancer-free since September 2014, but had been required to undergo follow-up testing every six months. Kelly’s battle with cancer began in June 2013, when he had surgery to remove cancerous cells in his upper jaw before it spread to his sinus months later.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) – The Seattle Mariners are hopeful Felix Hernandez will miss only one spring training start due to a bruised right forearm. Hernandez was hit by a liner off the bat of the Chicago Cubs’ Victor Caratini on Monday. Seattle manager Scott Servais says Hernandez still has some swelling in the arm, and the team hopes the injury is just a minor setback.

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Louis Oosthuizen is the leader after one round of the Mexico Championship. Oosthuizen made a short eagle putt late in his round and birdies on two of the short par 4s for a 7-under 64. He’s one stroke ahead of Chris Paisley,Shubhankar Sharma and Xander Schauffele, and five in front of while defending champion Dustin Johnson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – De’Andre Hunter’s 3-pointer as time expired gave top-ranked Virginia a 67-66 victory at Louisville. Ty Jerome scored 21 points, while Devon Hall and Kyle Guy each had 10 for the Cavs. The outcome made Virginia the first ACC team to go 9-0 on the road in league play.

UNDATED (AP) – No. 10 Cincinnati has clinched at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title by slamming Tulane, 78-49. Kyle Washington contributed 16 points, seven boards and two blocks for Cincinnati , who will take the conference by beating No. 11 Wichita State on Sunday. The Shockers stayed alive in the conference race as Shaquille Morris scored 19 points and Conner Frankamp added 16 in a 75-71 overtime win against Central Florida.

TUCSON, Ari. (AP) – Allonzo Trier scored 18 points and No. 19 Arizona wrapped up at least a share of the Pac-12 men’s basketball regular-season title by downing Stanford, 75-67. Trier was reinstated by the NCAA on Thursday after missing two games following a positive of a banned substance that led to his 19-game suspension last season. The victory also came hours after university president Robert C. Robbins announced that Sean Miller would remain the head coach.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 67 Louisville 66

Final (10) Cincinnati 78 Tulane 49

Final OT (11) Wichita St. 75 UCF 71

Final OT (15) Michigan 77 Iowa 71

Final (19) Arizona 75 Stanford 67

Final (24) Middle Tennessee 82 W. Kentucky 64

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 3 St. Louis 3

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Philadelphia 4

Final Atlanta 5 Detroit 2

Final Pittsburgh 4 Toronto 1

Final Cincinnati 8 Chi White Sox 7

Final L-A Angels 11 San Francisco 4

Final San Diego 9 Texas 9

Final Cleveland 8 L-A Dodgers 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 10 Boston 5

Final Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Texas 9 Oakland 4

Final Kansas City 4 Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Atlanta 2

Final Miami 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Colorado 2 Chi Cubs 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1