Citizen tip leads to arrest of alleged Kan. shooting suspect

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have arrested the alleged suspect.

On February 5, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of N. Front St. in Salina, according to a police captain Paul Forrester.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 36-year-old Darren

James Jackson Sr., as the shooter. On February 23, police issued a Saline County warrant for Jackson on charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Thanks to a tip from a local resident, authorities located and arrested Jackson Thursday afternoon, according to a social media report from Salina police. He is being held on requested charges that include Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Jackson has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.