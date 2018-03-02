5 arrests for alleged threats this week in 1 Kan. school district

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating numerous alleged school threats.

On Thursday, police arrested a fourth USD 475 teen for making a threat while at school. The 15-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and held on charges of suspicion of Criminal Threat, according to Police Public Information Officer Capt. Trish Giordano

Police arrested another 15-year-old for an alleged threat Tuesday. That student is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

On Monday police reported two arrests were made in connection with alleged school threats either to or at Geary USD 475 schools. In one case, Fort Riley police notified the Junction City Police they were investigating a threat made on post to the Freshman Success Academy. Both agencies worked together to gather information. Fort Riley arrested a 14-year old on allegations of Criminal Threat. The juvenile made his first appearance in Geary County District Court on Monday and was detained, according to Giordano.

Later in the day on Monday, a 12-year old Junction City Middle School student was arrested for allegedly threatening another student while on campus. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Giordano said, “a threat is a crime, and we’re taking every threat that we receive to the school or student seriously. We ask that people talk to their kids and let them know that this is a serious situation that has consequences.”