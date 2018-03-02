43 jailed in southwest Kansas drug bust

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating nearly two dozen suspects on drug charges.

On Thursday, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Dodge City Police Department, and Ford County Attorney’s Office, completed a lengthy investigation targeting narcotics within Ford County. The operation resulted in 38 arrest warrants being issued. Charges ranged from: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 ft of a school, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

As a result of the operation 43 individuals were arrested Thursday and booked into the Ford County Detention Center.

The operation represents a coordinated law enforcement response to combating drug violence and reducing the accessibility of illegal drugs in our communities.

Communities impacted by the operation include: the City of Bucklin, the City of Ford and the City of Dodge City.

Agencies who assisted in serving the warrants include: Kansas Dept. of Wildlife & Parks, Wallace Co. Sheriff, Dodge City Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigations and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven otherwise.

Law Enforcement is asking Ford County Residents to engage in the “See Something, Say Something Campaign.”