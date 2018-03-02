4 KC-area teens charged with bringing AR-15 onto school campus

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – Four teenagers are charged with a felony after they were accused of driving onto a suburban Kansas City high school campus with an AR-15 assault style rifle and other weapons.

Eighteen-year-old Landon Mikle, 18-year-old Tynan B. Mullen, 17-year-old Tanner Nicholson and 19-year-old Scott Ryan were charged Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charge specifically mentions a handgun, but a witness also recalled seeing some of the suspects in a car with an assault-style rifle after classes ended for the day Wednesday at Lee’s Summit High School. The witness also told police that he saw Nicholson threaten a person.

Lee’s Summit police later tracked down the car at a home and found the AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

