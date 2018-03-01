Thursday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) – The Big Ten opened a five-day run at Madison Square with Jordan Bohannon leading Iowa past Illinois 96-87 in the first game of the conference tournament. Bohannon scored 25 points and had six assists, including a bounce pass to Luka Garza for a jam with 34 seconds left to keep the Illini at bay. No. 12 seed Iowa will face fifth-seeded Michigan on Thursday

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Lucas Duda and the Royals have agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract, giving Kansas City a replacement for Eric Hosmer at first base. The 32-year-old hit .217 with 30 homers and 64 RBIs last year for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 27. Drafted by the Mets in 2007, he has a .242 with 138 homers and 405 RBIs in eight major league seasons. To clear a roster spot, the Royals designated outfielder Billy Burns for assignment.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) has undergone left hand surgery and is expected to miss the start of the season. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow (LOO’-now) says doctors removed part of the bone broken before Gurriel arrived at camp. Normal recovery time is six weeks, which means Gurriel would miss the first two weeks of the season.

UNDATED (AP) – Running back Matt Forte has announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons, 9,796 yards rushing and 554 receptions. The 32-year-old had one year remaining in his contract with the Jets, but he has been bogged down by knee injuries the last two seasons. He had a career-low 381 yards rushing on just 103 carries and ran for two touchdowns last season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Running back Jonathan Stewart has been released by the Carolina Panthers. Stewart became the franchise’s career rushing leader in 2017, finishing with 7,318 rushing yards. His 1,699 rushing attempts are also the most in franchise history, while his 58 touchdowns are second in franchise history.

UNDATED (AP) – The Arizona Board of Regents is scheduled to meet today to get legal advice and discuss the men’s basketball program at the University of Arizona and the contract of coach Sean Miller. ESPN reported that federal investigators had recorded the coach in a wiretap talking about a $100,000 payout involving star freshman Deandre Ayton. Miller has said he’s confident he’ll be vindicated. Ayton and his family have denied the report.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Scott Blackmun is resigning as CEO of the US Olympic Committee, citing health problems as the reason for ending his term after eight-plus years. The 60-year-old CEO was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this winter and did not attend the Pyeongchang Games. Blackmun leaves the federation amid calls for his departure, including from two U.S. senators, who said neither he nor the USOC as a whole has done enough to react to sex abuse cases inside the U.S. gymnastics team.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Houston Rockets earned their 14th consecutive win as James Harden scored 17 of his 25 points in the first quarter of a 105-92 victory against the Clippers in Los Angeles. Clint Capela and Eric Gordon each scored 22 points for the Rockets, who made 13 3-pointers and tied their longest winning streak of the season. Houston improved to 48-13 and stayed a half-game ahead of Golden State in the battle for the NBA’s best record.

UNDATED (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry added 25 as the Golden State Warriors earned their seventh victory in eight games, 109-101 at Washington. Klay Thompson finished with 13 points and helped Golden State limit Bradley Beal to eight points after the Wizards guard entered the night averaging 23.7 a game. The Wizards trailed by just two at halftime before the Warriors opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run.

UNDATED (AP) – The Toronto Raptors still lead the NBA’s Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division by a half-game over Boston after both teams won on Wednesday. Kyle Lowry added 17 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Raptors won for the 11th time in 13 games, 117-104 at Orlando. The Celtics kept pace with their fourth win in a row as Kyrie Irving dropped in 34 points before resting in the fourth quarter of a 134-106 blowout over the Hornets.

UNDATED (AP) – Third-ranked Xavier still leads the Big East by one game over No. 4 Villanova heading into their regular-season finales. Trevon Bluiett scored 23 points in his final game at the Cintas Center to lead the Musketeers to an 84-74 victory against Providence, allowing Xavier to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Mikal (mih-KAYL’) Bridges scored 23 points in the Wildcats’ 69-68 overtime win at Seton Hall.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Xavier 84 Providence 74

Final OT (4) Villanova 69 Seton Hall 68

Final (18) Clemson 76 Florida St. 63

Final (21) Nevada 101 UNLV 75

Final (23) Kentucky 96 Mississippi 78

Final (25) Houston 69 SMU 56

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 10 Baltimore 9

Final Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Toronto 7 Philadelphia 1

Final Chi Cubs 7 Oakland 5

Final Kansas City 3 Cincinnati 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 4 Houston 2

Final Detroit 9 N-Y Yankees 6

Final Tampa Bay 3 Minnesota 1

Final Cleveland 4 Seattle 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 Texas 4

Final Cleveland 15 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 4

Final Miami 3 Washington 1

Final San Francisco 10 Milwaukee 10

Final Colorado 9 Arizona 3

Final San Diego 10 L-A Dodgers 5