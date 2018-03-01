Man arrested from fatal hit and run accident in Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit and run accident.

Just before 7:30 p.m. November 29, police were dispatched to a vehicle pedestrian accident in the 4200 Block of 10th Street in Great Bend. A vehicle struck and killed 65-year-old James Zager as he was crossing the street, according to a media release from Great Bend Police.

After a lengthy investigation, authorities identified the driver of the vehicle who left the scene. On Wednesday, the Barton County District Court issued an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Rodney Campbell, Jr., for failure to stop or remain at the scene of the accident resulting in death. On Thursday, the Texas Rangers arrested Campbell in Rural Anderson County, Texas in connection with the warrant.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department.