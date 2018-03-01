Building relationships between Great Bend schools, businesses, and community

Bridging the gap between employers and would-be employees took a major step last week. The event, sponsored by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Kansas WorkforceOne, Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) and Great Bend High School, put all the major players, plus students, into the same place.

“The purpose of hosting an event like Building Bridges is to strengthen the relationship between our schools, businesses and the community with the goal of working together to prepare our students to be career and college ready,” said Lacy Wolters, GBHS career/ACT coordinator.

“We believe that last week was a successful step in that direction,” Wolters said. “We were very pleased with the support of our local businesses and community members that attended Building Bridges.”

She noted that there were approximately 45 employers and employees present.

“We value the input that was shared and look forward to working with them on an ongoing basis,” she said. “We hope to make Building Bridges a recurring event.

“We were pleased with the quality of discussions that occurred during the round-table meetings and were impressed by the students that helped facilitate the conversations.

“The greatest outcome was hearing directly from employers what skills their industries require from our students,” Wolters said. “One common theme was that our students need to develop their soft skills. It was evident that students heard and understood what the employers need. “Students supported the idea of incorporating soft-skill training into the student learning experience,” she said.

“We plan to either hold it again next year, or every two years,” Wolters said. “We want to continue to build on this first event and hope to increase the number of employers/employees and students at the next event.

Wolters said they are planning to collaborate with Kansas Workforce One to see what training opportunities they have available for students to improve soft skills.

“Randy Wetzel (assistant principal) and I will also be meeting with all teachers at the high school to discuss ways that soft-skill training can be incorporated into all classrooms.

“As we further review the suggestions that were made during the round-table discussions, we will also be mapping out additional action items that will be shared with the employers/employees.

“The input of the businesses is critical for us as we prepare our students to be college and career ready,” Wolters said. “We hope this was the first of many future events that will continue to strengthen the relationship between our schools, businesses and community.”