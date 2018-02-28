Wednesday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points, Cameron McGriff had 19 and Oklahoma State cruised past Iowa State 80-71, sweeping the season series with the Cyclones. Mitchell Solomon scored 10 points with 11 rebounds for the Cowboys, who outrebounded Iowa State 47-37 and outscored the Cyclones 32-16 in the paint.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Foster had 20 points and Khyri Thomas added 16 as Creighton ran away from DePaul in the second half for an 82-57 victory to clinch a top-six seed in the Big East Conference Tournament. Foster drained three from distance to top 300 career treys.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Terry Maston scored 23 points and Baylor beat cold-shooting Oklahoma 87-64. Maston made his first career start on Senior Night, his 102nd game played for the Bears, and made the most of it with a 10-for-14 shooting night despite being saddled with three fouls in the first half. Baylor shot 51 percent as a team and controlled the boards, 44-29.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kenrich Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds in his final home game for TCU, leading the Horned Frogs to their first four-game conference winning streak in 20 years with a 66-59 victory against Kansas State. Williams stopped a season-high streak of six games without a double-double by recording his 11th of the season.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday, one week earlier than usual at a rather unusual venue: Madison Square Garden in New York. Michigan State is the top seed as the league again ventures outside of its traditional Midwest footprint to play at one of the traditional hubs of college basketball. Ohio State is the second seed, while Purdue and Nebraska round out the top four teams, each getting double byes.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Next month’s NIT games will use experimental rules that include an extended 3-point line, a wider free-throw lane and 10-minute quarters instead of 20-minute halves. The NCAA announced the changes Tuesday. The 3-point arc will move to roughly 22 feet used by FIBA for international competition. The lane will expand from 12 feet to the NBA’s 16 feet.

National Headlines

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance against the Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. The union accuses the four teams of failing to appropriately spend revenue-sharing money to improve their ballclubs. MLB says the complaint has no merit, while Pirates president Frank Coonelly called the grievance “patently baseless.”

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah has been given the team’s franchise tag. The Lions’ first-round pick in 2013 has 44 sacks, including 12 this past season. The franchise tag means Ansah will make the average of the top five defensive ends this year unless he and the Lions can reach agreement on a long-term package by mid-July.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Eagles punter Donnie Jones has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Jones played for Seattle, Miami, St. Louis and Houston before joining Philadelphia in 2013. He set an Eagles career record for punters with 70 games played and finishes his career with the third-longest consecutive-games-played streak at 208.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Ja’Quan Newton drained a running 30-footer at the horn to give unranked Miami a 91-88 victory over No. 9 North Carolina. Joel Berry II nailed a game-tying 3 with 4.1 seconds remaining, but Miami pushed the ball upcourt for Newton’s shot over Berry. Chris Lykes scored a team-high 18 points for Miami, while Berry matched his career high with 31 points.

UNDATED (AP) – Daniel Gafford’s 21 points and 10 rebounds led Arkansas to a 91-82 victory against 14th-ranked Auburn. Admiral Schofield finished 24 points and No. 16 Tennessee shot 68 percent from the field in the second half of a 76-54 blowout win at Mississippi State. James Demery scored 21 points and Taylor Funk added 17 as Saint Joseph’s handed No. 17 Rhode Island its second loss in four games, 78-48.

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James provided 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the Nets, 129-123. It was his 12th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career, but the Cavaliers didn’t take the lead for good until Rodney Hood’s three-point play put Cleveland ahead 123-121 with 40 seconds left. James finished a month averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career, but the Cavs went just 6-4 in February.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Miami 91 (9) North Carolina 88

Final Arkansas 91 (14) Auburn 82

Final (16) Tennessee 76 Mississippi St. 54

Final Saint Joseph’s 78 (17) Rhode Island 48

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Boston 1

Final Detroit 11 Philadelphia 6

Final Houston 8 N-Y Mets 2

Final Chi Cubs 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final Texas 4 L-A Dodgers 4

Final San Diego 11 Seattle 6

Final L-A Angels 5 Colorado 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Toronto 8

Final Cleveland 16 Oakland 8

Final Kansas City 14 Seattle 9

Final Boston 3 Minnesota 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 2 Washington 2

Final Pittsburgh 3 Atlanta 3

Final Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 3

Final San Francisco 14 Arizona 12