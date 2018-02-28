Tuesday Statewide Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division I Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Chase County 69, Peabody-Burns 37
Marmaton Valley 70, Chetopa 54
Satanta 66, Minneola 32
Stockton 55, Victoria 54
Washington County 52, Wakefield 35
Class 2A Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Bennington 58, Lincoln 20
Berean Academy 56, Canton-Galva 23
Burlingame 62, Madison/Hamilton 48
Cedar Vale/Dexter 55, Udall 51
Central Plains 52, Ellinwood 20
Hill City 54, Ellis 50, OT
Hillsboro 64, Goessel 24
Hodgeman County 45, Wichita County 42, OT
Inman 64, Marion 60, OT
Jackson Heights 52, Jefferson North 42
Johnson-Stanton County 66, Elkhart 36
KC Christian 79, Uniontown 53
Lyndon 75, Wabaunsee 29
Macksville 61, Kinsley 29
Maranatha Academy 95, Oswego 32
Medicine Lodge 56, Oxford 32
Moundridge 65, Herington 33
Ness City 81 Kiowa County 49
Olpe 74, Bishop Seabury Academy 64
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Heritage Christian 31
Plainville 79, Oakley 46
Pratt Skyline 66, La Crosse 50
Republic County 72, Solomon 43
Salina Sacred Heart 71, Ell-Saline 40
Sedan 80, Bluestem 45
Smith Center 41, Valley Heights 38
Spearville 62, Sublette 35
St. Francis 69, Trego 39
Syracuse 50, Meade 39
West Elk 60, Burden Central 21
Yates Center 78, Pleasanton 39
Class 5A East Sub-state
Semifinal
Pittsburg 70, Lansing 57
St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Highland Park 59
KC Schlagle 73, Shawnee Heights 41
Olathe West 85, KC Turner 60
KC Wyandotte 58, St. James Academy 52
Mill Valley 75, KC Washington 38
DeSoto 40, Leavenworth 26
Topeka Seaman 72, BV Southwest 50
Class 5A West Sub-state
Andover 65, Kapaun Mount Carmel 59
Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Goddard 47
Emporia 63, Maize South 53
Wichita Heights 54, Salina South 23
Maize 78, Great Bend 40
Salina Central 62, Newton 58
Topeka West 83, Liberal 58
Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Valley Center 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division I Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Dighton 57, Victoria 35
Doniphan West 50, Onaga 31
Fairfield 48, Norwich 34
Flinthills 57, Peabody-Burns 17
Frankfort 75, Troy 23
Greeley County 46, Satanta 36
Lebo 50, Marmaton Valley 30
Little River 56, Rock Hills 23
Osborne 53, Sylvan-Lucas 47
Pike Valley 35, Wakefield 26
Pretty Prairie 49, Burrton 27
Class 1A Division II Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Tescott 13
Pawnee Heights 48, Western Plains-Healy 22
Wetmore 46, Linn 15
Class 3A Sub-State
Quarterfinal
Beloit 64, Minneapolis 42
Caney Valley 55, Neodesha 48
Cheney 59, Wichita Independent 47
Cimarron 45, Lakin 41
Colby 48, Southwestern Hts. 25
Conway Springs 49, Douglass 21
Council Grove 52, West Franklin 40
Erie 38, Riverton 29
Eureka 50, Central Heights 14
Garden Plain 73, Belle Plaine 30
Halstead 58, Remington 42
Haven 44, Sedgwick 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 69, Southeast Saline 35
Hesston 52, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Humboldt 34, Jayhawk Linn 24
Kingman 50, Chaparral 12
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 54, Riverside 31
Mission Valley 53, Perry-Lecompton 25
Nemaha Central 69, Hiawatha 12
Norton 45, Phillipsburg 34
Pleasant Ridge 58, Atchison County 48
Riley County 43, Ellsworth 37
Rossville 60, Silver Lake 39
Royal Valley 55, Oskaloosa 34
Russell 50, Hoisington 31
Sabetha 40, Horton 34
Scott City 53, Goodland 27
Southeast 56, Northeast-Arma 34
St. Mary’s 47, McLouth 23
Sterling 65, Lyons 38
Class 6A East Sub-state
Semifinal
Blue Valley 54, SM West 34
Olathe East 67, KC Harmon 6
Lawrence 57, SM East 34
Olathe South 42, BV West 33
BV North 52, SM North 32
Gardner-Edgerton 52, SM South 37
Olathe Northwest 63, Olathe North 33
SM Northwest 43, BV Northwest 34
Class 6A West Sub-state 1(equals)
Semifinal
Wichita Northwest 43, Wichita Southeast 39
Wichita South 92, Wichita North 6
Derby 57, Wichita Campus 20
Dodge City 43, Topeka 34
Hutchinson 46, Garden City 43
Manhattan 72, Wichita West 34
Washburn Rural 65, Lawrence Free State 42
Wichita East 61, Junction City 28