Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.