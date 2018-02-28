Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guest include animal health professions from the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Informa’s Ken Eriksen, Pam Johnson and Shaun Haney will look at how an infrastructure package could boost Ag exports.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld.

11:30-Noon “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include the Director of Business Development for the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Andrea Bauer and Member Relations Coordinator Megan Barfield.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

7P-10P College Basketball – Region 6 Tourney – Barton Women @ Coffeyville

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”