Teacher recruitment underway for USD 428 in Great Bend

The USD 428 Board of Education approved a pair of teacher appointments and teacher retirements at Wednesday’s luncheon at Great Bend Middle School.

It is that time of the year where teacher recruitment goes into full swing for the upcoming school year.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says available positions go out to nationwide job websites almost immediately following the teacher filing his or her resignation or retirement.

USD 428 allows until March 15 for teachers and staff to announce their retirements and until early June for resignations for the following school year.

Following a resignation or retirement, the district allows five days before the job search is posted nationwide, giving any internal candidates a chance to apply first. Popp says the shortage of teachers across the country typically means very few nibbles from national jobseekers.

USD 428 staff will start attending and participating in statewide and regional job fairs this spring.

The approved personnel report from Wednesday’s luncheon included the retirements of Nancy Schuetz and Katherine Homolka and appointments of Teresa Frieb and Kyle Vierra.