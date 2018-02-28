Suspect in another alleged Kan. school threat arrested

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating an alleged threat against schools in Valley Center.

According to a message from Superintendent Dr. Cory Gibson on the district’s social media account, law enforcement authorities contacted USD 262 officials Wednesday about a criminal threat directed toward officials at Valley Center High School.

The individual responsible for the threat was never on school grounds, according to the message from Gibson. Police arrested the suspect.

“We are thankful that the report was made and that law enforcement agencies responded immediately,” Gibson wrote.