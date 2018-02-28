Sex crime charge dropped against father of former KU player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Lawrence man who was jailed for 1.5 years in a sex crimes case.

Fifty-one-year-old Tracy Releford was charged after an encounter in August 2016 encounter with a 16-year-old girl that moved between Lawrence and Kansas City, Missouri.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a judge ruled in February that probable cause did not exist to charge Releford with two felonies. Prosecutors dropped a remaining misdemeanor charge but said the case could be refiled.

Trial assistant Jill Spurling says the state’s witness didn’t show up for the preliminary hearing.

The original charge of aggravated human trafficking was dismissed in March 2017.

Releford will be transferred to Missouri custody on another charge.

Releford is the father of a former University of Kansas basketball player Travis Releford.