Police recover stolen gun, arrest Kan. teens for shoplifting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of shoplifting and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, officer responded to a report of shoplifting at Kohls in the 6900 Block of West Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. When officers arrived, they saw two juvenile suspects fleeing from the store.

A 31-year-old employee of Best Buy observed the situation and approached the suspects to assist police. The suspect then brandished a hand gun and pointed at the man and continued to run, according to Davidson.

Police eventually caught and arrested the suspects. One was booked for theft and an outstanding warrant. The second suspect was booked for theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for someone under the age of 18 and possession of stolen property, according to Davidson.

Police recovered the handgun. It had been stolen in Derby.