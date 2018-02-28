Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s brother charged with theft from sheriff’s office

PAWNEE COUNTY — A former western Kansas sheriff’s detective is charged with three felonies after an investigation into the theft of department funds.

Jeffrey Allen King, age 43, is charged with three felony counts: Making a False Information, Misuse of Public Funds, and Felony Theft of more than $20,000, according to a media release from Ellis County attorney Thomas Drees, who is acting as the special prosecutor.

The charges stem from an investigation completed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) at the request of Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King, brother of Jeffrey Allen King upon learning of the alleged misappropriation of Sheriff’s Office funds.

Jeffrey King was placed on administrative leave from his employment on December 5, 2017, he resigned his employment on February 22, 2018.

Jeffrey King has is scheduled to make a first court appearance in Pawnee County on March 15.