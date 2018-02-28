Man jailed after puppies found covered in latex paint

KANSAS CITY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man on animal abuse charges.

On Saturday, Kansas City Animal Control officers brought the Kansas City Pet Project four puppies after a man was arrested at a home in Kansas City on charges of alleged domestic violence and animal abuse, according to a social media report from the shelter.

The puppies were found covered in thick latex paint. Our veterinary team worked late into the evening examining them for injuries and analyzing how to remove the paint.

The only safe alternative was to shave off all of their paint-laden fur. Following their shave, the puppies were resting comfortably and being cared for in the shelter’s veterinary care center.

Late Tuesday, the shelter reported one of the puppies had been adopted. Three are recovering and will be available for adoption.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect.