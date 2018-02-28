KBI identifies man killed in carjacking, officer-involved shooting

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed Monday evening in an officer involved shooting in Wamego, Kan.

Ethan M. Straub, 25, of Wamego, was confirmed as the individual killed during an exchange of gunfire with multiple law enforcement agencies in Wamego.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance to respond to and investigate a shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, law enforcement officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking at Kreem Kup Drive In, 601 W. Hwy 24 in Wamego. Law enforcement officers from several agencies made contact with the suspect at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of 8th St. and Pine St. Shortly after, gunfire was exchanged between the male suspect and five law enforcement officers from four agencies. The agencies who had officers fire during the incident were: the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department, and the St. George Police Department.

EMS responded, however, Straub was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, however, one officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution due to a health concern.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Pottawatomie County Attorney for review.

