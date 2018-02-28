Kansas man dead, 3 hospitalized after car hits tree

ATCHISON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Wednesday in Atchinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Olds Cutlass driven by Tracie E. Turpin, 53, Atchison, was northbound on U.S. 59 Highway.

The driver failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle traveled across the roadway into the west ditch, down the embankment and struck a tree.

Passengers Michael E. Bruce, 56, Atchison, and Winfield, Martin L. Winfield, 49, Columbus, were transported to the hospital in Atchison where Bruce died.

Turpin and passengers Brandon M. Mottin, 31, Lancaster, were transported to the hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Winfield, Mottin and Bruce were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.