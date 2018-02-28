Kan. man dead, woman hospitalized after hit by train

SHAWNEE COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported two people were on the railroad tracks at 2nd and Tecumseh in Topeka.

Christian K. Charay, 21, Topeka was struck by the train.

Clarissa L. Seeley, 19, Topeka jumped from the bridge to avoid the train. Seeley was transported to the hospital in Topeka. Authorities did not report why they were on the tracks.

According to the KHP, people are not allowed at any time on railroad tracks. It is considered trespassing.